Bishop Gorman’s Jamal Bey nets Player of the Year honors

Bishop Gorman senior wing Jamal Bey was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year for boys basketball, the company announced Thursday.

Bishop Gorman guard Jamal Bey attemps to dunk ove Overland, Colorado, forward Laolu Oke during their prep basketball game at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bey led the Gaels with 22.2 points per game, and chipped in 8.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He helped Bishop Gorman win their seventh consecutive state championship in February, and scored a game-high 21 points in the title game against Bishop Manogue. He helped the Gaels amass a 29-4 record and win the first Tarkanian Classic title in December.

Bey has signed with the University of Washington.

Bey joins a strong group of Gorman alumni to bring home the award, including Zach Collins (2015-16), Chase Jeter (2014-15), Noah Robotham (2013-14), Shabazz Muhammad (2011-12 and 2010-11) and Jonathan Loyd (2009-10.)

Centennial’s Troy Brown won the award last season.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.