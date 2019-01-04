Bol Bol’s Oregon basketball career over after 9 games

Bol Bol’s lone season at Oregon is over after nine games due to a left foot injury.

In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, Oregon center Bol Bol passes to teammate Payton Pritchard as he is guarded by San Diego guard Olin Carter III (3) and forward Alex Floresca late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, File)

Findlay Prep's Bol Bol poses for a portrait at Horizon Crest Park in Henderson, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

EUGENE, Ore. — Bol Bol’s lone season at Oregon is over after nine games due to a left foot injury.

Bol, who played his senior year of high school at Findlay Prep in Henderson, announced on Twitter on Thursday that his college career was over.

The son of late former NBA player Manute Bol, Bol was considered one of college basketball’s top incoming freshman prior to the 2018-19 season and is projected as an NBA lottery pick.

Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans 💚💛thank you #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/qYnjKO0p6x — Bol (@bolmanutebol) January 3, 2019

Bol led the Ducks with 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocked shots per game. He shot 56 percent from the floor and 52 percent from the 3-point arc, also leading the Ducks.

Bol missed Oregon’s last four games due to the injury.

Bol averaged 20.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game at Findlay Prep.