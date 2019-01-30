Boulder City grinds out win over Moapa Valley

Boulder City boys basketball coach John Balistere called a timeout with 90 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday to loudly implore his team to improve on defense.

Boulder City senior guard Karson Bailey (14) slices to the rim past Moapa Valley sophomore forward Cameron Reese (25) and senior forward Derek Reese (23) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City senior guard Karson Bailey (14) dunks over Moapa Valley senior forward Derek Reese (23) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) shoots over Boulder City sophomore forward Ethan Speaker (30) and sophomore guard Matt Morton (24) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) drives past Boulder City sophomore forward Ethan Speaker (30) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City senior guard Karson Bailey (14) drives past Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley sophomore guard Lucas Walker (11) drives past Boulder City junior guard Gavin Balistere (10) and sophomore guard Matt Morton (24) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City sophomore guard Matt Morton (24) fights for a loose ball with Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) and sophomore forward Cameron Reese (25) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior forward Derek Reese (23) drives baseline past Boulder City sophomore forward Ethan Speaker (30) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City junior guard Gavin Balistere (10) shoots over Moapa Valley senior forward Derek Reese (23) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior center Josh Cox (21) drives baseline past Boulder City junior guard Gavin Balistere (10) and senior guard Tre Hershey (5) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City senior guard Karson Bailey (14) shoots over Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior guard Chase Hoy (2) drives baseline past Boulder City senior guard Karson Bailey (14) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley sophomore guard Lucas Walker (11) shoots a corner three in the second quarter during the Pirates road game with Boulder City on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior forward Derek Reese (23) fights for a rebound with Boulder City junior forward Jacob Sanford (40) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley sophomore guard Lucas Walker (11) drives past Boulder City sophomore forward Ethan Speaker (30) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City sophomore forward Ethan Speaker (30) drives baseline past Moapa Valley sophomore forward Cameron Reese (25) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Moapa Valley senior forward Jessup Lake (15) shoots over Boulder City sophomore guard Matt Morton (24) in the second quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Boulder City sophomore guard Matt Morton (24) shoots a corner three over Moapa Valley sophomore forward Cameron Reese (25) in the first quarter on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Boulder City High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Eagles promptly gave up a deep 3-pointer.

And then allowed only two more points in the next 3:50.

It was enough for Boulder City to open up a 13-point lead on its way to a 71-60 home win over Moapa Valley and maintain sole possession of first place in the Class 3A Sunrise League.

“I just wanted them to show some toughness,” Balistere said. “They were beating us to every loose ball and just outplaying us. I just wanted to reiterate what we’re good at. We were giving them too many open looks.”

Cameron Reese’s 26-footer with 1:13 left in the third quarter allowed the Pirates to creep within 47-43, but a three-point play by Karson Bailey just 12 seconds later started a game-clinching 11-2 run for the Eagles, who bumped the lead to 58-45 on a Derrick Thomas free throw with 5:42 to play.

Moapa Valley never cut its deficit to less than eight the rest of the way as the Eagles (18-3, 5-0 Sunrise) made 15 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“We did a nice job of grinding it out,” Balistere said. “When we needed to, we settled in.”

Ethan Speaker led Boulder City with 23 points and 13 rebounds, 12 of those defensive.

“He’s a big difference-maker,” Balistere said. “When he really puts his mind to it and gets after it, he’s a beast on the boards. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Thomas scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half as the Eagles expanded on a 33-32 halftime lead and won for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Jessup Lake led Moapa Valley (13-8, 3-2) with 16 points. Kashten Frei hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, and Lucas Walker had 11 points for the Pirates.

