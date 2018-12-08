Canyon Springs girls ride defense to victory at Green Valley

No. 4 Canyon Springs smothered Green Valley in the first eight minutes to secure a 22-6 lead and remained unbeaten with a 65-44 road victory.

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) and Green Valley's Lusi Soifua (11) fight for the ball during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard J'hane Richardson (4) drives the ball through Green Valley's Julia Clark (10), left, and Lusi Soifua (11) during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Rajah Thomas (2) dribbles the ball past Green Valley's Rian Anderson (12) during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Rajah Thomas (2) takes a shot through Green Valley's Lusi Soifua (11) and Rian Anderson (12) during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) drives the ball past Green Valley's Amore Espino (3) during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) dribbles the ball ahead of Green Valley's Lusi Soifua (11) and Shelby Clark (5) during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) drives the ball past Green Valley's Rian Anderson (12) during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Green Valley's Michelle Lagunas-Monroy (20) and Canyon Springs center Brooklyn Knox (42) tip off to start the first half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23), center, drives the ball through Green Valley defenders Shelby Clark (5) and Amore Espino (3) during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) takes a shot against Green Valley during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs center Brooklyn Knox (42) looks for the pass as Green Valley's Julia Clark (10) defends during the first half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs guard Kayla Johnson (23) and Green Valley's Lusi Soifua (11) fight for the ball during the second half of a varsity basketball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Canyon Springs junior wing Jeanette Fine says the Pioneers begin every practice with a quarter’s worth of defensive slides.

They came in handy in the first quarter Friday.

No. 4 Canyon Springs smothered Green Valley in the first eight minutes to secure a 22-6 lead and remained unbeaten with a 65-44 road victory. Fine finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and teammate Kayla Johnson scored a game-high 18 points.

“Defense wins games,” Fine said. “I just feel like that sets the tone for how we play throughout the whole game.”

Fine and Johnson were contributors last season for the Pioneers (8-0), who finished 17-7 in 2017-18 and have won at least 15 games in nine consecutive seasons. Canyon Springs lost nine seniors to graduation, but Pioneers coach Christopher Walker said he’s been pleased with how the new players have meshed with the returning players.

He said he emphasizes communication, especially on defense.

“Incorporating the new pieces in, that could make the difference between a good and bad team,” Walker said. “We’ve done a lot more (culture stuff) versus the X’s and O’s. We do the X’s and O’s, too, but it’s a lot more culture.”

Fine helps define that culture with her unselfish two-way play, and she scored 11 points in the first half while anchoring a stingy defensive effort. Johnson came alive in the second half, scoring 12 as the Pioneers pulled away.

Canyon Springs has won 14 of its past 15 games dating to last season.

“We wanted to make sure we keep the same energy,” Walker said. “We’re really focused on that. Don’t let up on any team we’re playing. We’ve got to continue to play hard. That’s it, really. We’re just keeping it basic.”

Julia Clark and Lusi Soifua scored 12 apiece to lead Green Valley (1-3).

