Centennial girls to play in national tourney

Centennial's girls basketball team celebrates after beating Bishop Gorman, 78-47 to win the Class 4A state girls championship on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Orleans Arena. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial’s girls basketball team has accepted an invitation to play in the Geico High School Nationals on April 5-6 in New York City.

The Bulldogs (31-1), ranked No. 4 nationally by USA Today, will face St. John’s (D.C.) in a semifinal at 10 a.m. on April 5. St. John’s (35-1) is ranked second nationally.

Top-ranked Miami Country Day (Florida) will face seventh-ranked New Hope Academy (Maryland) in the other semifinal at 8 a.m. on April 5.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 a.m. on April 6.

The semifinals will be aired live by ESPNU, and the championship will air on ESPN2.

