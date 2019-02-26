Centennial routs Bishop Gorman in Southern Nevada title game

Centennial senior Eboni Walker (22) drives baseline past Bishop Gorman sophomore Izzy Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior Georgia Ohiaeri (13) drives past Centennial junior Daejah Phillips (15) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial head coach Karen Weitz tries to fire up her team in the second quarter during a time out during the Bulldogs game with Bishop Gorman during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial senior Eboni Walker (22) shoots a jump shot over Bishop Gorman freshman Asya Bey (15) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior Georgia Ohiaeri (13) fights for a rebound with Centennial sophomore Taylor Bigby (4) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Centennial bench erupts after a big play in the fourth quarter during the Bulldogs game with Bishop Gorman during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial junior Aishah Brown (12) converts a fast-break layup in the fourth quarter during the Bulldogs game with Bishop Gorman during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman junior Bentleigh Hoskins (24) shoots a three point shot over Centennial senior Melanie Isbell (2) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial junior Jade Thomas (5) shoots a baseline runner past Bishop Gorman senior Maleah Turner (10) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior Caira Young (1) shoots a corner three over Centennial senior Melanie Isbell (2) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial sophomore Taylor Bigby (4) drives past Bishop Gorman senior Olivia Smith (11) in the third quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior Caira Young (1) pushes the ball up court past Centennial senior Melanie Isbell (2) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial senior Eboni Walker (22) kicks the ball out to the corner past Bishop Gorman senior Caira Young (1) and senior Lexi Kruljac (22) in the third quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Bishop Gorman senior Tierney Holcombe (23) shoots over Centennial senior Eboni Walker (22) in the second quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial junior Daejah Phillips (15) shoots over Bishop Gorman senior Georgia Ohiaeri (13) in the third quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial junior Aishah Brown (12) grabs a rebound over Bishop Gorman freshman Asya Bey (15) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial sophomore Taylor Bigby (4) drives past Bishop Gorman senior Olivia Smith (11) and senior Georgia Ohiaeri (13) in the fourth quarter during the Southern Nevada girls basketball championship game on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial girls basketball coach Karen Weitz seemed relieved Monday night. Relieved that the monotony of the regular season — and region tournament — is a thing of the past.

Relieved that the Class 4A state tournament begins later this week.

“I think we’re ready,” she said. “I think they’re ready to go.”

Sounds like an understatement.

The Mountain Region champion Bulldogs coasted to an 86-51 victory over Desert Region champion Bishop Gorman on Monday in the Southern Nevada championship game at Valley High School. In turn, they earned a bye into the Class 4A state semifinals, which begin Thursday at Orleans Arena.

Tournament quarterfinal play starts Wednesday at Arbor View, and the Gaels will play Mountain Region runner-up Canyon Springs.

“We have 15 kids that get after it every single day, and no matter what the teams are and no matter how we mix them up, they’re competitive,” Weitz said. “That’s our strength. It’s hard for other teams to match because they don’t have that head-to-head competition that we can put on every day.”

No, they don’t.

The Bulldogs — equipped with a starting lineup full of Division I players and multiple Division I reserves — spent the regular season dominating local and national competition en route to the No. 5 national ranking from USA Today. They overwhelmed Gorman on Monday with their ball movement and defensive pressure and led by double figures for the majority of the 32 minutes.

Sophomore guard Taylor Bigby had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bulldogs. Aishah Brown and Melanie Isbell added 13 points apiece.

Bentleigh Hoskins led the Gaels with 15 points.

Time now to win.

Or go home.

“We’re super excited (for state),” Bigby said. “Especially because nobody wants to see us win, but our parents and our coaches. All we’ve got is us.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.