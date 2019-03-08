Centennial’s Eboni Walker earns Gatorade honor

Centennial senior Eboni Walker (22) drives past Bishop Gorman senior Olivia Smith (11) in the first quarter of the Class 4A girls state championship game on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial senior Eboni Walker was named the Gatorade Nevada Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.

Walker, a 5-foot, 11-inch wing who has committed to Arizona State, averaged 11.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game in helping the Bulldogs to their fifth consecutive Class 4A state title.

She’s the third straight Bulldog to earn the honor, following former teammates Samantha Thomas (2017) and Justice Ethridge (2018).

Centennial is 31-1 overall and ranked No. 4 nationally by USA Today and is expected to play in the Geico High School National tournament in April.