92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

City workers will no longer take down rims, nets in Toronto

June 27, 2019 - 12:16 pm
 

TORONTO — Maybe it takes an NBA championship to save the game.

City staff in Toronto will no longer take down public basketball hoops at the end of the day. The decision Thursday comes after a video showing a municipal worker dismantling a rim and net sparked backlash online.

Mayor John Tory says the city should be encouraging kids to play basketball. He writes that he supports “positive, fun, healthy activities for kids” and the practice of removing the hoops at 6 p.m. has been halted immediately.

Two weeks earlier, the Raptors won their first title following an electrifying playoff run that united fans across the city.

The city government says in a statement it has long sought to balance the right to play basketball with right of nearby homeowners to enjoy quiet.

Canada Basketball, the governing body of the sport in the country, responded with the message “No rim. No history,” along with a photo of Kawhi Leonard’s rim-bouncing buzzer beater in the playoffs. The picture of the shot that beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round was edited to remove the rim.

“Everyone deserves the chance to play,” Canada Basketball tweeted. “Keep the nets up.”

When asked about the hoops being removed on a nightly basis, Raptors President Masai Ujiri was baffled.

“There’s been complaints about noise from basketball? Really?” Ujiri said. “They tried to take the courts down? Are you guys serious.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst, seated center, signs a contract on Wednesday, ...
Board vote makes UConn return to Big East official
By Pat Eaton-Robb The Associated Press

University President Susan Herbst signed a contract, and the teams are expected to begin play in the conference in the 2020-21 academic year.

This is an April 25, 2018, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA has a ...
NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines
By Ralph D. Russo The Associated Press

The move comes 14 months after the NCAA changed the waiver process to clear the way for immediate eligibility for all approved requests.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is helped by m ...
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
By Eddie Pells The Associated Press

Nearly half in a recent survey said their schools were not following NCAA-directed guidance that calls for medical staff to make decisions independent of coaches and administrators.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) slices to the rim past Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustaf ...
Las Vegas Aces foward A’ja Wilson finds groove with efficiency
By / RJ

Wilson is finding her groove offensively, and submitted last week her best two individual performances of the season — a 28-point outburst against the Washington Mystics and a 20-point game against the Dallas Wings — to garner Western Conference Player of the Week honors.