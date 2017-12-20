Clark remains No. 1 in RJ’s Class 4A basketball rankings

Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) runs before scoring a slam dunk against Liberty during the fourth quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Frankie Collins (1) holds onto the ball as players from Liberty attempt to steal it during the third quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Antwon Jackson (23) guards Liberty's Jordan Holt (10) during the third quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Ian Alexander (32) holds the ball as players from Liberty attempt to grab it during the second quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Class 4A Boys

1. Clark (7-0, Last week 1) — On a team full of stars, Jalen Hill is making a name for himself.

2. Bishop Gorman (5-1, LW 2) — The Gaels are in the Platinum bracket of the Tarkanian Classic this week.

3. Foothill (5-0, LW 3) — The Falcons have had no trouble with in-state competition and are competing in the Tarkanian Classic.

4. Coronado (4-0, LW 4) — The Cougars are competing in the Tarkanian Classic and Punahou Invitational in back-to-back weeks.

5. Canyon Springs (6-0, LW 5) — The top-ranked local team not in the Tarkanian Classic, the Pioneers are off until next week.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (6-3, LW 1) — The Desert Shields are in a Tarkanian Classic bracket in which the only local teams are 4A.

2. Desert Pines (2-2, LW 2) — The Jaguars got into the win column with back-to-back wins against 4A teams last week.

3. Chaparral (5-1, LW 4) — The Cowboys look to stay undefeated against Moapa Valley in Overton on Friday.

4. Sunrise Mountain (7-2, LW 3) — The Miners are off until the Tri-State Holiday Invitational next week.

5. Boulder City (8-3, LW 5) — The Eagles are already two wins shy of last season’s total.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (7-0, LW 1) — The Bulldogs are at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix this week.

2. Liberty (5-0, LW 2) — The Patriots are in a bracket with Desert Oasis and Bishop Gorman at the Tarkanian Classic.

3. Spring Valley (6-2, LW 3) — The Grizzlies have not lost to a Nevada opponent this season.

4. Desert Oasis (5-0, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks slither into the Tarkanian Classic.

5. Bishop Gorman (2-2, LW 5) — The Gaels make it three Southwest League teams in the top five.

Class 3A Girls

1. Pahrump Valley (8-2, LW 2) — The Trojans claim the top spot in the rankings after winning the Lady Bulldog Invitational.

2. Moapa Valley (9-1, LW 1) — The Pirates fell to Pahrump Valley in the Lady Bulldog Invitational title game.

3. Cheyenne (5-4, LW 5) — Having not played since Dec. 13, the Desert Shields remain off until Dec. 28.

4. Boulder City (6-3, LW 3) — The Eagles get a big test in the Gator Winter Classic next week, opening against Coronado.

5. Virgin Valley (5-5, LW 4) — The Bulldogs are 3-1 in league play.

