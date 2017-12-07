Clark sits atop 4A in Review-Journal’s prep basketball rankings

Clark (Class 4A boys), Cheyenne (3A boys), Centennial (4A girls) and Moapa Valley (3A girls) are No. 1 in this week’s rankings.

Coronado's Jaden Hardy (1) brings the ball up the court during a game against Centennial at Coronado High School in Henderson, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Coronado won 59-58. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal

Class 4A Boys

1. Clark (2-0, Last week 1) — The Chargers started their season with two blowout wins.

2. Bishop Gorman (3-1, LW 2) — The Gaels went 3-1 at the Wild West Shootout in Reno

3. Foothill (2-0, LW 4) — The Falcons started the season by beating two Sunset Region opponents.

4. Coronado (2-0, LW 3) — Freshman Jaden Hardy looks like the real deal for the Cougars.

5. Canyon Springs (4-0, LW 6) — The Pioneers have taken care of business to start the season.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (3-2, LW 2) — The Desert Shields looked good at the Legacy Tip-Off Classic.

2. Desert Pines (0-1, LW 1) — Last year’s state champions dropped their season opener to Basic.

3. Sunrise Mountain (3-1, LW 3) — The Miners made the playoffs for the first time last season and are off to a strong start in 2017.

4. Boulder City (5-1, LW unranked) — The Eagles look like a contender.

5. Chaparral (1-1, LW 5) — The Cowboys’ next three games are against league opponents.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (1-0, LW 1) — The Bulldogs rattled off a blowout win in their season opener.

2. Liberty (4-0) — The Patriots looked strong in their quest to return to the top of the Sunrise Region.

3. Spring Valley (3-2, LW 3) — The Grizzlies beat nationally ranked Regis Jesuit (Colorado) in California.

4. Desert Oasis (2-0, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks look like a force in the Sunset Region.

5. Bishop Gorman (1-1, LW 5) — The Southwest League is stacked, and the Gaels aren’t going anywhere.

Class 3A Girls

1. Moapa Valley (4-0, LW 3) — The Pirates have rolled through the early part of their schedule.

2. Pahrump Valley (5-2, LW unranked) — Could the Trojans return to the playoffs for the second year in a row? Early returns look good.

3. Cheyenne (1-3, LW 2) — The Desert Shields were idle last week.

4. Virgin Valley (3-2, LW 1) — The Bulldogs have a rivalry game with Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

5. Boulder City (2-2, LW unranked) — The Eagles won two in a row after dropping the two before that.