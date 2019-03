Clark's Jalen Hill, right, battles for a rebound against Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Jalen Hill (21) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Jamir Stephens (33) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Jalen Hill (21) shoots over Desert Pines' Milos Uzan (12) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Jalen Hill (21) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Cimarron Conriquez (3) during the second half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark's Jalen Hill (21) dunks in front of Desert Pines' Malik Brooks (5) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark senior Jalen Hill was named the Gatorade Nevada Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward averaged 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship game.

Clark went 25-6 with four of those losses coming to state champion Bishop Gorman. Hill was named the Southwest League’s Most Valuable Player by league coaches.

He has signed to play at Oklahoma.