College conferences canceling basketball tournaments
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off over the coronavirus outbreak, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
The ACC announced in a tweet that their tournament is canceled.
UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/UTlO4MTVxI
— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 12, 2020
The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.