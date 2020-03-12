58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

College conferences canceling basketball tournaments

The Associated Press
March 12, 2020 - 9:18 am
 
Updated March 12, 2020 - 9:30 am

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off over the coronavirus outbreak, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The ACC announced in a tweet that their tournament is canceled.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Washington's forward Isaiah Stewart (33) shoots a point against Arizona during th ...
Vegas Madness at a glance
By / RJ

Rivals Oregon and Oregon State will meet in a near-empty T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 quarterfinal that highlights Thursday’s college basketball action in Las Vegas.

Basketball fans leave Chesapeake Energy Arena after it is announced that an NBA basketball game ...
Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus
By Cliff Brunt The Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday night, with the only explanation a public address announcement citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played with ...
NCAA Tournament to be played without fans
By Ralph D. Russo The Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.