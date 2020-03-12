College conferences canceling basketball tournaments

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

Fans enter The Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a game at the Big Ten Conference basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Big 10 and other conferences are canceling their tournaments. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.

The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off over the coronavirus outbreak, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The ACC announced in a tweet that their tournament is canceled.

The men’s NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.