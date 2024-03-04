Collegiate star drives up ticket prices for Aces home games

Prices for two Las Vegas Aces home games are already skyrocketing thanks to the anticipation they could feature Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark is affecting Las Vegas Aces ticket prices while still in college.

The Iowa Hawkeyes senior is one of basketball’s brightest stars and set the all-time NCAA scoring record Sunday — men or women — with 3,685 points. She declared for the 2024 WNBA draft Thursday and the Indiana Fever have since provided obvious hints on social media they intend to select Clark first overall April 15.

we're just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/23AA4xClug — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) February 29, 2024

The Fever are scheduled to play the Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on May 25 and July 2. Ticket prices for those two games are currently the highest of any Aces home game, according to the secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.

Tickets for the May 25 game start at $76 and go as high as $1,098 for a fourth-row seat as of Monday. Tickets for the Fever’s other Las Vegas visit July 2 start at $58 and go to $1,096 for the same fourth-row seat.

By comparison, tickets for the Aces’ May 21 game against Phoenix start at $17 and go to $256. The team’s WNBA Finals rematch against the New York Liberty on June 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena start at $42 and go as high as $680.

The numbers are further proof of what kind of a draw Clark is.

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament in Minneapolis sold out this week for the first time in the event’s history. Prices for Fever home games are up 133 percent from last year, according to the secondary marketplace Stubhub.

