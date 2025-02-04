Dallas Mavericks shoot down rumors of move to Las Vegas

The Dallas Mavericks said they have no plans to relocate to Las Vegas after the team’s blockbuster trade of superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE - Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Miriam Adelson (center) and her son-in-law Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (left), remain in the court side during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (The Dallas Morning News)

After the trade last weekend of Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis and other pieces, rumors swirled regarding the trade possibly being made as a step toward the Mavs relocating from Dallas to Las Vegas.

The chatter began in 2023, when the families of Las Vegas Sands Corp. majority shareholder Dr. Miriam Adelson and president and chief operating officer Patrick Dumont purchased a majority ownership stake of the Mavericks from Mark Cuban.

But the team reiterated Tuesday that it is committed to Dallas.

“The Adelson and Dumont families have already started and are committed to investing and building in Dallas/Fort Worth,” the Mavericks said in a statement to the Review-Journal. “The families have absolutely no plans to move the team out of North Texas.”

That message was relayed to Mavericks staff Monday by general manager Nico Harrison during a conference call.

Investment in Texas

The Adelsons and Dumonts own 70 percent of the Mavericks. Cuban still owns 27 percent.

In the transaction, the Adelsons and Dumonts also purchased real estate located on a dozen acres in downtown Dallas, where the Mavericks’ practice facility is located.

In 2023, Las Vegas Sands acquired 108 acres in Irving, Texas, near where the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers play in Arlington. It is speculated that the land is being eyed for an integrated resort featuring a casino and new arena for the Mavericks.

Las Vegas Sands has been lobbying Texas lawmakers to legalize casino gambling. The matter is expected to be heard during this year’s Legislature session.

NBA eyeing Vegas

Las Vegas and the NBA has been a hot topic for several years, with multiple arena projects discussed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league is eyeing Las Vegas as a potential expansion team. It is expected to look at the relocation process this year to determine if it makes sense to pursue at this time, Silver said in December before the NBA Cup championship game at T-Mobile Arena.

Silver said the NBA will form an expansion committee, which also would look at potential relocation of teams. He said he wasn’t aware of a franchise looking to relocate.

“Yes (potential relocation will be reviewed), with the caveat that the league does not relocate teams,” Silver said. “There’s a process outlined in the NBA constitution for teams to apply to the league, in respects to their partners, that they have the desire to relocate.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

