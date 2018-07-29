Dave Bliss resigns from Las Vegas’ Calvary Chapel

Calvary Chapel superintendent John Trevino confirmed that Bliss sent out an email Saturday night resigning as coach and athletic director for the Lions.

Controversial basketball coach Dave Bliss has resigned after one year at Calvary Chapel.

Calvary Chapel superintendent John Trevino confirmed that Bliss sent out an email Saturday night resigning as coach and athletic director for the Lions.

“He resigned. He sent a mass email to the community,” Trevino said.

“What he told us is he took a position at American Preparatory (Academy).”

Calvary Chapel went 9-16 in Bliss’s lone season as boys basketball coach. The team was 6-10 and finished seventh in the Class 2A Southern League.

American Preparatory Academy is a charter school that is not a member of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, and therefore does not compete for the state’s athletic championships.

Bliss won 526 games at the Division I college level, but has been linked to violations and cover-ups at most of his coaching stops. While at Baylor, Bliss was at the center of a murder scandal involving his players.

After the death of Baylor player Patrick Dennehy, Bliss suggested the player was a drug dealer to help explain tuition payments. Bliss admitted later to providing the payments, but reiterated the claims that Dennehy was a drug dealer in a Showtime documentary that aired in 2017.

Trevino said he would issue a statement, but declined to comment further.

