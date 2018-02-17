Democracy Prep wins, sets up final vs. Needles

Three players scored at least 26 points for the Democracy Prep boys basketball team Friday as the Blue Knights blew by Mountain View 100-39 in the Class 2A Southern League semifinals at Del Sol.

Akeemis Williams led all scorers with 29 points for Democracy Prep (26-3), hitting nine 3-pointers. Overall, the Blue Knights made 19 3-pointers.

Daniel Plummer scored 26 points, including 12 in the second quarter when the Blue Knights had 36 points. Teammate Najeeb Muhammad had 26 points and nine assists, Chancellor Johnson had 12 points, and Miles Mixon had 10 rebounds.

Tyrell Brooks and Terrence Brooks each had 14 points to lead the Saints (14-14). Terrence had eight rebounds, and Tyrell had six. No other Mountain View player had more than three points.

Democracy Prep will play Needles for the league title at 2 p.m. Saturday at Del Sol.

— Needles 50, Lake Mead 39 — At Del Sol, Trey Tsosie had 13 points and eight rebounds and Gilman Jenkins had 12 points and seven boards to help the Mustangs slide by Lake Mead in overtime.

The 15 points Needles (20-8) scored in overtime were more than in any other quarter.

Donte Bristol had 13 points for the Eagles (13-12). Kaiaokumulani Madela scored 12.

Class 2A Girls

— Needles 58, Democracy Prep 42 — At Del Sol, Paige Murch and Preslee Murch each scored 18 points to lift the Mustangs over the Blue Knights.

Marie Mills had 14 points for the Mustangs (21-9).

Sharmayne Finley led all scorers with 31 points for the Blue Knights (16-6). She also had 11 rebounds and seven steals.

Needles will play Lincoln County in the title game at noon at Del Sol.

— Lincoln County 52, Calvary Chapel 28 — At Del Sol, Brynlee Wadsworth had a game-high 17 points as the Lynx (23-2) rolled over the Lions (12-11) in the other semifinal.

Brooklyn Hafen had 10 points for the Lynx, who led 18-4 after the first quarter and out-scored the Lions 20-4 in the third quarter.

Taliah Brown scored 16 points to lead the Lions.

Class 1A Boys

— Pahranagat Valley 58, Sandy Valley 28 — At Basic, Richard Lewis had 16 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, and Culen Highbe scored 14 as the Panthers (23-3) rolled past the Sidewinders.

Brandon Eastham had 18 points for Sandy Valley (7-14).

— Spring Mountain 71, Tonopah 32 — At Basic, Shawn Shumpert had 18 points and six steals as the Golden Eagles rolled past the Muckers.

Ra’vaun Nibblett added 12 points and 13 rebounds for Spring Mountain (22-4), which plays Pahranagat Valley in the final at 2 p.m. SAturday at Basic.

Class 1A Girls

— Round Mountain 39, Tonopah 35 — At Basic, Alyssa Hanks had 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals as the Knights held off the Muckers in a Class 1A Southern League semifinal.

McKayla Brown added 15 points and six rebounds for Round Mountain (16-4), which plays Pahranagat Valley (19-3) in the final at noon on Saturday at Basic.

Amanda Katzenbach led Tonopah (9-12) with 11 points.

— Pahranagat Valley 66, Word of Life 36 — At Basic, Morgan Harris had 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a blocked shot to lead the Panthers past the Eagles in the other semifinal.

Madalyn Taylor added 14 points and five rebounds for Pahranagat Valley.

Taliyah Wilson had 21 points for Word of Life (16-7)