Development the priority as G League Ignite begins season

G League Ignite coach Jason Hart wants to win every game. But not if winning compromises the development of the prospects on the roster.

FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Henderson is the top draft prospect in the G League, which opens its season Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

G League Ignite coach Jason Hart wants to win every game. But not if winning compromises the development of the prospects on the roster.

“There will never be a game where I just have all the young guys on the bench and the veterans in the game to try to win the game,” Hart said. “The challenge is for them to learn quickly and adjust and adapt to the NBA-style game. I think we do a good job putting our players out there in the right positions.”

That challenge begins Friday at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson for Ignite, the G League’s developmental franchise designed to prepare its prospects for lengthy NBA careers. Ignite opens its 50-game slate against Oklahoma City Blue the Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate, marking the first of 12 November games for the Las Vegas Valley’s newest professional basketball team.

The schedule concludes March 25 and is Ignite’s most comprehensive to date, following an inaugural 2020-21 season housed within a bubble in Orlando amid COVID-19 and a 27-game slate last season comprised of showcases and exhibitions.

It’s designed to prepare prospects for the 82-game NBA schedule — sans some of the pressures they’ll face at the next level.

“I just want them to enjoy this experience because you’re never going to have time like this again in your career,” Hart said. “Me as a coach, I say this is the last stop where we can hold your hand through the process. … I tell them to take advantage of the care they’re getting, the love they’re getting and they should try to relish that.”

Among those to whom Hart is referring is Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson, who returns for his second season with the program alongside draft-eligible prospects like forward Leonard Miller and swingman Sidy Cissoko. As the consensus No. 2 prospect in 2023 NBA draft, Henderson leads a team comprised of other prospects — and veterans with specific skill sets and experiences tailored to aide in their growth and development.

The team debuted last month with a pair of exhibition games against French club Metropolitans 92 designed to showcase Henderson and his teammates against top draft prospect Victor Wenbenyama. More than 200 NBA scouts and executives were on hand at Dollar Loan Center, where Henderson is already feeling at home.

“I felt the love,” said the 18-year-old from Marietta, Georgia. “It’s really dope for the community for sure and I’m proud to be part of the Henderson community and part of the city. Obviously we’re a new team here and I feel like the NBA is going to grow around this area.”

Ignite split the two games against Metropolitans 92, winning 122-115 on Oct. 4 and falling 112-106 on Oct. 6 sans Henderson, who exited in the first quarter with a minor knee injury.

He’s ready to go Friday and so is Hart, who issued a call to the community.

“I would love for them to just to come out and watch and grow with our guys,” said Hart, who played nine seasons in the NBA as a point guard. “This is the time where they get to watch future NBA stars for a cheaper price. … This is a chance where they get to watch grassroots pros.”

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.