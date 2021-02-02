57°F
Basketball

Duke, Gonzaga to meet in November at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2021 - 5:28 pm
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college ba ...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Gonzaga players celebrate after forward Anton Watson (22) dunked during the second half of the ...
Gonzaga players celebrate after forward Anton Watson (22) dunked during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

National college basketball powers Duke and Gonzaga will face each other at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 26.

Duke has won five national championships, the most recent in 2015. Gonzaga has been the strongest program outside the Power Five conferences, and the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 this season.

Meetings between high-powered opponents are not new at T-Mobile, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes any schedule far from a certainty. If the game is played as scheduled, it could potentially be the marquee nonconference matchup next season.

The teams last played Nov. 21, 2018, at the Maui Invitational, where Gonzaga won, 89-87.

