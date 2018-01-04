Eldorado’s 3-point surge stops Del Sol

Eldorado’s boys basketball team hit seven of its 10 3-pointers in the first half, and Jonathan Thomas scored 19 points as the Sundevils held off visiting Del Sol 67-64 in a nonconference game Wednesday night.

Eldorado's Jonathan Thomas(3) and Dexter Davis (40) attempt to block Del Sol's Nati Asfaw in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado high school. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Eldorado's Jonathan Thomas(3) and Dexter Davis (40) attempt to block Del Sol's Nati Asfaw in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado high school. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Del Sol's Keith Seldon (22) attempts to throw a basket against Eldorado's Kemo Bell (23) and Dexter Davis (40) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado high school. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Eldorado's Kemo Bell (23) throws a basket against Del Sol's Nati Asfaw (24) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado high school. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Del Sol's Maalik Flowers (21) attempt to make a basket against Eldorado's Patrick Parkes Jr. (1) in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado High School. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Players of Del Sol High School and Eldorado High School try to catch a dropped basketball in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado High School. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Del Sol's Tyrell Hampton (0) watches as his teammate Anton Villarta (10) tries to make a basket in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado High School. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Eldorado's Patrick Parkes Jr. (1) looks for an opening to shoot the ball in a game against Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 at Eldorado High School. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Eldorado basketball coach Reginald Ingram hates the comparison for obvious reasons.

But there were no complaints Wednesday night after his players did their latest Golden State Warriors impersonation.

Eldorado made 10 3-pointers overall, including seven in the first half, and Jonathan Thomas played something of a Kevin Durant role with 19 points as the Sundevils held off visiting Del Sol 67-64 in a nonconference game.

“Coming into this game, I knew I had to help my team because some of (Del Sol’s) guys are scrappy,” Thomas said. “I had to match their intensity, just play hard and get my team going. … Once I get going, I get my team going.”

Thomas hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 14 first-half points as Eldorado forged a 30-26 halftime lead. The 6-foot-5-inch junior was the force in a spread-out offense and was the game’s top player until fouling out with two minutes remaining and Eldorado leading 62-52.

“He’s improved so much from last year,” Ingram said of Thomas. “Being a sophomore last year, he was still learning the game. He had a great summer. … and came back way more confident.”

Jordan Carter (13 points) and Kemo Bell (16 points) also did their part, joining in on the 3-point barrage. The Sundevils (8-4) finished 10-for-27 from beyond the arc and opened the fourth quarter on an 10-0 run to grab a 56-44 lead — their biggest — and momentum.

“Sometimes, we shoot ourselves out of it,” Ingram said. “But we try to teach them balance. We shoot a lot in practice, and we want them to take open shots. But we don’t want them to continously jack shots up, especially threes.”

Del Sol made four 3s of its own in the final minutes, and Eldorado missed four of its last five free throws to force a final possession.

Nati Asfaw missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left.

“We need to work a little bit harder in practice on the last two minutes of the game,” Ingram said. “Being up 10, being down 10 is something we need to be focused on. In actuality last year, we lost a lot of games that way.”

Asfaw led Del Sol with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Keith Seldon had 14 points and four assists, and Devonte Anton Villarta and Maalik Flowers each scored 12 for the Dragons (8-10).

