52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Basketball

Enthused Las Vegas crowd watches Gonzaga roll UCLA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2021 - 10:06 pm
 
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) goes up for a shot over UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during ...
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) goes up for a shot over UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) loses the ball to UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first ...
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) loses the ball to UCLA guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme gestures to the crowd during the first half of the team's NCAA colle ...
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme gestures to the crowd during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
UCLA center Myles Johnson (15) shoots over Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the first hal ...
UCLA center Myles Johnson (15) shoots over Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) celebrates a 3-point basket against UCLA during the first half ...
Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) celebrates a 3-point basket against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) fouls Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) on a drive to the baske ...
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) fouls Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) on a drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

Scan the seats inside T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night and spot a mixture of navy blue and true blue, not so sutbtly signaling a loyaly to Gonzaga or UCLA.

Scan the court and see the best two teams in the country’s best two teams. And perhaps its best player — along with one of the city’s native sons.

Scan the sideline and see a living legend, back where he belongs.

Behold the pagentry of college basketball in Las Vegas.

The No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 2 Bruins battled in the final of the Good Sam Empire Classic, drawing an anounced crowd of 12,975 to watch a rematch of one of the most memorable games in Final Four history. The rematch wasn’t as dramatic. Rather, it wasn’t competitive as Gonzaga rolled 83-63 and led by double figures for the final 34 minutes.

But the basketball crazed crowd didn’t seem to care, remaining engaged all night to celebrate the 43rd all-time matchup between No. 1 and No. 2.

“It reminded me of something maybe you’d see in a regional final,” said Bulldogs coach Mark Few. “It was loud. Both fans showed up. Great atmosphere and the atmosphere matched perfectly with the game and what was at stake and the two teams that were out there.”

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren showcased all of his two-way brilliance, unveiling the exceptional skill set that has NBA scouts salivating. The slender 7-footer finished with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and four blocks — essentially denying Bruins ball handlers the paint with his length, timing and mobility.

He’s a smooth ball handler, too, for his size. Example: He erased a shot at the rim, grabbed a rebound, pushed in transition, shook UCLA senior big man Myles Johnson with a behind-the-back dribble and effortlessly dunked with two hands.

One singular sequence encapsulated his No. 1 pick potential.

“It’s just Chet. There’s no other way to describe it,” Gonzaga junior big man Drew Timme said. “He’s one of a kind.”

Liberty graduate, Las Vegas native and Bulldogs sophomore Julian Strawther was announced last among Gonzaga’s starters in an classy acknowledgement of a homecoming that continues Friday against No. 5 Duke at T-Mobile Arena. He buried two catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and was active on the glass en route to 10 points and eight rebounds.

All the while, ESPN’s Dick Vitale was on the call for the first time this season, flanked courtside by broadcast partner Dave O’Brien. The 82-year-old coach turned commentator is one of the faces of college basketball and revealed in October that he’d been diagnosed with cancer. He’s undergoing chemotherapy, but was cleared by his doctors in Florida to work Tuesday.

Besides, he wasn’t going to miss a matchup of this magnitude.

Public address announcer Chet Buchanan honored Vitale, known to many as “Dickie V,” with a brief tribute during a media timeout in the first half. The T-Mobile Arena crowd welcomed Vitale with a standing ovation, and he smiled bashfully as he appeared on the video board.

He’s back, baby.

“He just loves this game. And he’s done so much for this game. … What an ambassador for college basketball he is,” Few said. “You talk about making an impact in your life, man. Dickie V has made an impact.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man robbed twice after winning $4K jackpot, fatally shot in 2nd
Man robbed twice after winning $4K jackpot, fatally shot in 2nd
2
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
Las Vegas woman refuses to wear mask, arrested at airport
3
Thanksgiving travelers ready to feast in ‘fully reopened’ Las Vegas
Thanksgiving travelers ready to feast in ‘fully reopened’ Las Vegas
4
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
5
Raiders report: Missing helmet forces first-quarter audible
Raiders report: Missing helmet forces first-quarter audible
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball gam ...
NBA unders a moneymaker for bettors this season
By / RJ

Entering Monday, NBA unders were 148-102-3 overall for a 59.2 winning percentage. If a bettor had wagered $110 to win $100 on the under of every game, they would be up $3,580.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court between Wichita State Shockers gua ...
Late foul dooms UNLV against Wichita State
By / RJ

Tyson Etienne made two free throws in the final seconds, and UNLV did not attempt a shot on its final possession en route to a 74-73 loss to Wichita State at T-Mobile Arena.

Brent Purgason (Pustulus Maximus) of GWAR performs at Vans Warped Tour at the Hard Rock Hotel a ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

A concert featuring masked metallers Gwar, a holiday food and craft fair and a comedy residency from Jon Lovitz lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.