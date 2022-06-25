Ex-Centennial star signs with Heat as undrafted free agent

Former Centennial High School forward Orlando Robinson signed with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent and will play at the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas.

Orlando Robinson participates in the NBA basketball draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Friday, May 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10), UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) and UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) battle for a rebound during the second half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former Centennial High School forward Orlando Robinson has found an NBA home.

Robinson on Saturday signed with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent and will play for the club next month at the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas, a person familiar with the situation told the Review-Journal. He also will attend training camp in Miami in the fall.

The 7-foot Las Vegan joins former Coronado standout and second-round pick Jaden Hardy of the Dallas Mavericks as locals in this rookie class.

Robinson, 21, prepped with the Bulldogs before transferring to Middlebrooks Academy in Southern California. He played club basketball with the Las Vegas Knicks and signed with Fresno State, bypassing offers from Kansas and Louisville, among others.

At Fresno State, Robinson developed into one of the best players in the Mountain West. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2021-22, opting to forgo his remaining eligibility and turn professional.

With Miami, Robinson joins former UNLV wing Bryce Hamilton, who signed a summer league deal with the Heat.

Also, former Rebels wing Donovan Williams signed a summer league deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

League play begins July 7 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

