Ex-Gorman star Collins faces ‘eligibility matter’ at Fresno State

Fresno State basketball player Zaon Collins was held out of Saturday’s game. A report said he could be tied to an “investigation into alleged betting activity.”

Fresno State's Zaon Collins looks for a teammate against San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fresno, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State basketball player Zaon Collins, a former Bishop Gorman standout and UNLV commit, was held out of Saturday’s game against Air Force because of “an eligibility matter,” the university said.

A report in The Fresno Bee cited sources saying the benching “could be tied to an internal investigation into alleged betting activity.”

Fresno State guard Jalen Weaver was also held out of Saturday’s game for the same reason, the report said.

A third player, guard Mykell Robinson, is involved in the investigation and has been removed from the roster, the report said.

“It is unclear the potential level of involvement of the players in any alleged betting, and whether it’s alleged that bets were placed, or placed on or against the Bulldogs,” the report said.

Collins, a 6-foot-1-inch sophomore guard, is averaging a team-best 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game, along with 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

He is in his first season at Fresno State after spending a season at Salt Lake Community College in Utah.

Collins pleaded guilty in June 2023 to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and spent 56 days in jail.

Las Vegan Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the 2020 crash.

Collins helped guide Gorman to three straight state championships. He signed a national letter of intent to play at UNLV, but he and the school agreed to part ways after he was charged in the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.