Ex-NBA player arrested on fraud charge stemming from ‘oustanding marker with a casino’

Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested Sunday at a Florida airport on a warrant out of Nevada and is facing a fraud charge, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) celebrates with guard Luke Kennard (5) after making the game-tying shot during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Former NBA player Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested Sunday at a Florida airport on a warrant out of Nevada and is facing a fraud charge, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Los Angeles Times.

According to the booking report, Morris was picked up at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for the felony of writing a check with insufficient funds. He was held without bond at the Broward County main jail and had an extradition hearing scheduled for Monday, according to the county’s Clerk of Courts website.

Morris’ twin brother, fellow veteran NBA player Markieff Morris, suggested Sunday on X (fomerly Twitter) that the situation had been overblown and that his brother would have more to say on the matter shortly.

“The wording is crazy,” wrote Markieff Morris, who played a handful of games with the Lakers last season after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in the trade that brought Luka Doncic to L.A.

“Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s—. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s— man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow.”

Agent Tony Noy, who represents both Morris brothers with the LAA Partners investment management firm, reposted Markieff Morris’ post and indicated that the charge against Marcus Morris stemmed from “an outstanding marker with a casino.”

“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy wrote. “This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”

Noy did not immediately respond to messages from The Times.

Marcus Morris played 11 years in the NBA, including four seasons with the Clippers (2019-2023). He also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks and last played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season.