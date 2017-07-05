ad-fullscreen
Basketball

Ex-Rebel, Bishop Gorman star Stephen Zimmerman waived by Magic

By Kira Terry Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 12:07 pm
 

Former UNLV player and Bishop Gorman High School graduate Stephen Zimmerman was waived Tuesday by the Orlando Magic after one season, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Zimmerman appeared in 19 games for the Magic after being taken 41st overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged 5.7 minutes, 1.2 points and 1.8 rebounds during his season with the team.

The former Rebel star also saw time with Orlando’s G-League team, the Erie BayHawks, during his rookie NBA season, when he appeared in 21 games and averaged 29.9 minutes, 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Zimmerman left UNLV after the 2015-16 season and declared for the NBA draft after one season.

Zimmerman was set to make $1.3 million next season with the Magic.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-377-4880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-377-4880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 

