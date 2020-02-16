Ex-UNLV standout Derrick Jones Jr. wins NBA slam dunk contest

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. celebrated his 23rd birthday by winning the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, edging Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in a memorable showdown that required two tiebreaker jams.

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the basket during the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. holds the trophy after he won the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., a former UNLV standout, celebrated his 23rd birthday by winning the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, edging Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in a memorable showdown that required two tiebreaker jams.

Jones and Gordon each got a perfect 50 on both of their dunks in the final. Then they got two more perfect scores on their first jam in the dunk-off.

Jones then took off from just inside the foul line and threw down a windmill jam with his left hand, drawing a 48 from the panel of five judges.

After a short discussion with Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, Gordon brought out 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall and positioned him near the basket. He then took the ball from Fall’s hands on his way to a thunderous dunk.

The United Center gasped as the courtside NBA stars celebrated. But Gordon was awarded a 47, giving the victory to Jones.

Gordon also lost a memorable dunk contest to Zach LaVine in 2016.

Jones left UNLV in 2016 after one season and declared for the NBA draft after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA when his standardized test score was ruled invalid.