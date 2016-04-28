Fields announced for basketball tournaments at The Orleans

The Arizona and Butler basketball teams will headline the Las Vegas Invitational, and Southern California is the marquee team in the Las Vegas Classic. Both tournaments will be played at Orleans Arena early next season.

Arizona coach Sean Miller argues with an official during the second half against Wichita State during the first round of the NCAA college men's basketball tournament in Providence, R.I., Thursday, March 17, 2016. Wichita State defeated Arizona 65-55. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Two early-season college basketball tournaments at Orleans Arena announced their fields Thursday.

Arizona and Butler headline the Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 24 and 25. Vanderbilt, Santa Clara, Northern Colorado, Bucknell, Norfolk State and Sacred Heart also will play in the tournament.

Southern California is the marquee team in the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 22 and 23. Wyoming, DePaul and Missouri State also are in the eight-team field. The remaining four schools will be announced at a later date.

In both tournaments, each team will play two games at on-campus sites and two more at The Orleans.

