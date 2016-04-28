Basketball

Fields announced for basketball tournaments at The Orleans

By MARK ANDERSON LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
April 28, 2016 - 1:45 pm
 

Two early-season college basketball tournaments at Orleans Arena announced their fields Thursday.

Arizona and Butler headline the Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 24 and 25. Vanderbilt, Santa Clara, Northern Colorado, Bucknell, Norfolk State and Sacred Heart also will play in the tournament.

Southern California is the marquee team in the Las Vegas Classic on Dec. 22 and 23. Wyoming, DePaul and Missouri State also are in the eight-team field. The remaining four schools will be announced at a later date.

In both tournaments, each team will play two games at on-campus sites and two more at The Orleans.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow on Twitter: @markanderson65

ad-high_impact_4
More in Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Basketball Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like