Final Four opponents Gonzaga, UCLA to meet at T-Mobile Arena

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Gonzaga and UCLA met in a thriller of a Final Four game in April, and they will play a rematch Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the Empire Classic.

They also will take the same court the day before, with UCLA playing Bellarmine and Gonzaga facing Central Michigan. Bellarmine plays Central Michigan on Nov. 23.

Gonzaga defeated the Bruins 93-90 in overtime in the national semifinals when Jalen Suggs made a shot from just inside midcourt.

Ticket avialability has yet to be announced.