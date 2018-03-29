Findlay Prep advances to semifinals of High School Nationals

Kyler Edwards and Reggie Chaney combined for 39 points, and Findlay Prep rallied for a 66-54 victory over La Lumiere (Indiana) in the GEICO High School Nationals in New York.

Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington during the Big City Showdown at South Point in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Findlay Prep won 75-68. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Findlay Prep's Reggie Chaney (20) looks to make a layup while Bishop Gorman's Isaiah Cottrell (0), Will McClendon (1) and Zaon Collins (10) watch during the Big City Showdown at South Point in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Findlay Prep won 75-68. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Findlay Prep's Kyler Edwards (11) tries to get around the defense of Bishop Gorman's D.J. Howe (3) during the Big City Showdown at South Point in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Findlay Prep won 75-68. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Findlay Prep star Bol Bol didn’t have his best game Thursday, finishing with four points.

Kyler Edwards and Reggie Chaney made sure it didn’t matter.

Edwards and Chaney combined for 39 points, and the Pilots rallied for a 66-54 victory over defending champion La Lumiere (Indiana) in the GEICO High School Nationals in New York.

“Kyler Edwards and Reggie Chaney pulled it out for us,” Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington said.

Findlay Prep (32-4) faces Montverde Academy (Florida) in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Oak Hill (Virginia) plays University School (Florida) in the other semifinal at noon.

The Pilots trailed 26-18 with 7:39 left in the third quarter, but went on a 16-2 run to take control.

Chaney scored on an inbounds play under the basket, then had a follow slam with 3:45 left in the quarter that gave Findlay Prep its first lead, 30-28. The Pilots didn’t trail again.

Edwards had nine of his 23 points in the third quarter, and Chaney scored six in the period.

“They’ve been doing it all year for us,” Washington said. “We called some plays and were able to execute and get to the rim.”

Bol, a 7-foot-2-inch Oregon signee, hit only 2 of 10 shots but had 11 rebounds and two blocks. But it was another 7-footer that made his presence felt in the third quarter for the Pilots.

Connor Vanover scored all eight of his points in the second half. The 7-3 center hit 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions late in the third quarter, the second one giving Findlay Prep a 43-33 lead.

“Connor’s been shooting the ball well all year,” Washington said. “We called his play, and he knocked down two in a row. For a 7-3 kid, he’s one of our better shooters.”

Bol was in Atlanta on Wednesday for the McDonald’s All-American game. He didn’t participate in the game or workouts while nursing an injured Achilles tendon, then traveled to New York for Friday’s game.

“He got here and played 23 minutes today, so I was proud of him,” Washington said. “He’s a game changer. You’ve got to plan for him.

“I can’t wait until tomorrow to see what he brings.”

Isaiah Stewart had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers (23-4).

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.