Findlay Prep alumnus Rodney Haddix invigorates program as coach

First-year coach Rodney Haddix is striving to restore the blue-collar culture he helped instill as a player on the program’s inaugural team in 2006-07.

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, middle, contests a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, right, draws up a play during a timeout during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep warms up before the start of the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Championship banners in the gym at Findlay Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, right, watches a Bella Vista College Prep player shoot a free throw on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep warms up before the start of the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, left, makes a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, middle, makes a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep takes on Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The wall of fame for Findlay Prep ex-players on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, second from left, reacts to a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The coach’s office at Findlay Prep is spacious and comfortable — equipped with a couch, cooler and big-screen TV that airs basketball, basketball and more basketball.

Its walls are lined with framed McDonald’s All-American jerseys, trophies and tributary photos that encapsulate the program’s storied 12-year history.

And after an arduous evening practice, its newest tenant, 30-year-old Rodney Haddix, retreated to its cozy quarters for some refuge and relaxation.

Yes, he’s comfortable in his new position as the Pilots’ coach. But he’s not comfortable with the state of one of the nation’s most prestigious basketball programs. He insists the four- and five-star recruits aren’t enough. Neither are the national semifinals.

Especially at the expense of Findlay Prep’s ethos. The ethos he worked so diligently to create.

Haddix is striving to restore the blue-collar culture he helped instill as a player on the program’s inaugural team in 2006-07 — before there were any sponsorships, shoe deals or national acclaim.

“He’s the perfect guy for trying to get it back to where it’s been,” said former Pilots coach Michael Peck, who led the program to three national championships from 2007-12. “He’s going to do it the right way and I think it won’t be long before they’re back.”

Laying the foundation

Haddix didn’t know anything about Findlay Prep before arriving in 2006.

Then again, neither did anybody else.

He grew up playing basketball in Georgetown, Kentucky and was in a “bit of a situation” that disallowed him from competing for his hometown high school. A mutual friend connected him with the coaching staff at Findlay Prep, and he moved to Henderson to play guard for the upstart Pilots.

“Their big thing was, they wanted to be the Oak Hill of the West,” said Haddix, referring to the East Coast academy that has produced more than 30 NBA players. “(Findlay wanted to be) a powerhouse on the West Coast.”

The Pilots weren’t a powerhouse in Haddix’s one season, finishing 14-9. But he learned how to live away from home, practice and prepare, and secured a basketball scholarship to Miami University in Ohio.

While in college, Haddix watched from afar as Peck guided the Pilots to prominence with future NBA players such as Avery Bradley, Cory Joseph and Tristan Thompson.

Peck said he was almost militant in his approach early in his tenure, and predicated the program on what he referred to as “non-negotiables”: conditioning and defense.

“We did not compromise the integrity of the program for anyone, ever,” said Peck, now an assistant coach at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “The minute you stepped on campus, you threw ‘I, me and my’ out. It’s about ‘we, our and us.’ And that was a big part (in our success) — the selflessness, leaving the egos.”

Haddix concluded his playing career in 2012 and had no intentions to coach, working instead as a broker for a trucking company in Cincinnati. But he missed basketball and reached out to then-Pilots coach Todd Simon about an assistant coaching position — one he held for five years under three head coaches.

As an assistant, Haddix focused on sharing his experiences with players and served as a live-in mentor at the school’s off-campus housing complex. He’d drive them around town. He’d rebound for them late at night.

He’d do whatever he could to maximize their experience, because he knew what they were going through. He’d been through it himself.

“I started to notice that my voice was being heard by the kids, that they started to flock to me,” he said. “It made me want to do this. I just kept pushing forward. I just kept being a great assistant, making sure guys were doing well.”

Executing a vision

Haddix started to sense that the Pilots were straying from their foundational values as their profile ascended. Sure, they were perennially stocked with four- and five-star talent. But he thought they were relying too much on that talent instead of teamwork and execution.

“We started depending on the fact that we could get high level guys,” he said. “We just let them play instead of demanding them to do what’s right.”

Findlay Prep compiled a 153-19 record while Haddix was an assistant, but the Pilots haven’t won a national championship since 2012.

He learned he would replace Paul Washington as the program’s head coach after graduation in the spring and spent the bulk of the summer targeting players he thinks were underrated. Four-star guard and Texas Christian recruit PJ Fuller headlined his first recruiting class, but there aren’t any surefire All-Americans playing for the Pilots (4-0) this season.

And that’s by design.

“(Haddix) brought a new energy to the team that we needed,” said Tennessee native Ashton Smith, the lone returning player. “He’s confident in every player he’s brought here. He teaches us to play your game, be confident in your game and not be down on yourself.”

Haddix and his coaches demand accountability from 11 players on the roster, and it’s reflected in their attitude toward the program and one another. They arrive early. They stay late. They play a selfless brand of basketball predicated on ball movement and spacing, key teaching points for Haddix, who studies other high school, college and professional coaches.

Yes, he’s comfortable in his new position. But he’s not comfortable with the state one of the nation’s most prestigious basketball programs.

Not yet, anyway.

“Being around the program the last six years, he’s seen the things that have helped derail and then have helped make the program better,” Findlay Prep assistant coach Keith Owens said. “He’s done a great job of taking the things that have helped and then actually also giving his own twist and his own spin.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.