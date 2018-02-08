Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington placed on administrative leave

Findlay Prep basketball coach Paul Washington has been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple sources close to the program. Assistant Rodney Haddix is expected to coach the Pilots in Washington’s absence.

When reached by phone for confirmation, Findlay Prep founder Cliff Findlay said he couldn’t hear the caller and hung up.

Washington replaced former head coach Andy Johnson, who left in the summer of 2016 to join Southern Utah’s coaching staff before returning to Las Vegas for an assistant’s job at Coronado.

Washington’s son PJ is a former five-star recruit who is a freshman at Kentucky. His other son, Spencer, is a senior guard for Findlay Prep.

The Pilots were 29-4 in Washington’s first season and are 26-4 this season while playing a national schedule against some of the country’s best teams.

