Findlay Prep not expected to field basketball team next season

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, right, draws up a play during a timeout during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, second from left, reacts to a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, middle, makes a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The wall of fame for Findlay Prep ex-players on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep head coach Rodney Haddix, middle, contests a call during the Pilot's home matchup with Bella Vista College Prep on Friday, November 9, 2018, in Henderson. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Findlay Prep might have played its final basketball game.

At least for the next year.

The program that has won three National High School Invitational championships and had a run of 11 consecutive appearances in the national tournament halted this year isn’t expected to field a team next season.

And it’s uncertain if the Pilots will take the court again.

“We don’t know yet,” said Robbie Findlay, director of operations for the Findlay Automotive Group. “We’re planning to take a year off and try to find a new campus. There’s a chance (the program would end) unless we find a good fit.”

The Pilots finished their 13th season as a partner with Henderson International and utilized the school’s gym as their home court.

But the two parties mutually agreed to “lay aside their relationship for the 2019-2020 year,” according to a statement from Henderson International.

Findlay called the agreement “a mutual decision to go a different direction,” leaving Findlay Prep without an accredited school to call home.

“We need a few more amenities to take Findlay Prep to the next level,” Findlay said. “We’ve looked at various options, but nothing is suitable for the student-athletes. I don’t think we’re even sure what we need (in terms of amenities).”

Henderson International, a private school that is not affiliated with the Clark County School District, also is restarting its high school, which it closed in 2010, and restarting prep sports.

Multiple messages left with Henderson International headmaster Seth Ahlborn were not returned.

Findlay Prep is a limited member of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and does not compete in Nevada’s postseason. The program’s agreement with the NIAA was for it to not have Nevada residents playing on its team. Findlay Prep still was permitted to compete against a limited number of NIAA member schools during the season.

The program developed a rivalry with Bishop Gorman, which it played on a yearly basis. Gorman won this year’s game 59-55.

The bulk of the Pilots’ games were against out-of-state prep teams, yet few programs experienced the success the Pilots have had.

Since starting the program in the 2006-07 season, the Pilots are 378-43. Fourteen former Pilots have played in the NBA, and three others — P.J. Washington, Bol Bol and Oshae Brisett — could be selected in next month’s NBA draft. Former Pilot Amir Garrett is a pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pilots went 19-6 this year under Rodney Haddix, the program’s third head coach in four seasons and fifth in seven seasons.

“The coaching staff also will be off this year,” Findlay said. “But when we restart the program, they’ll be the first people we call.”

Findlay said he expected only two players to return for next season and that both will explore other “elite-level programs” to join.

