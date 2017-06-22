Findlay Prep product P.J. Washington, UNLV’s Brandon McCoy make U19 team

Former Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington and incoming UNLV freshman center Brandon McCoy were named to the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
Washington, a 6-foot-7-inch, 230-pounder who signed with Kentucky, was the nation’s No. 14 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He averaged 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots last season for the Pilots.
McCoy, a 6-11, 245-pounder from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, was the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He averaged 29.0 points and 13.0 rebounds last season.
Both players were McDonald’s All-Americans.
Twelve players made the team. The U.S. will look for its third consecutive gold medal in the tournament, which will take place July 1 to 9 in Cairo.
“We are very happy that Brandon has made the final cut for the U19 USA Men’s Basketball Team and is headed to Cairo, Egypt.” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “It is exciting to have one of our young Rebels representing us in the world championships.”
Kentucky’s John Calipari will coach the team.
