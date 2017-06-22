Findlay Prep product P.J. Washington, UNLV’s Brandon McCoy make U19 team

Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington (1) drives against Planet Athlete's Yanis Takerboust (24) during a basketball game at the Henderson International School in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

McDonald's All-American West center Brandon L. McCoy (44) takes the ball up court during the McDonald's All American Game on March 29, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. West won 109-107. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Big East's Mitchell Robinson (22) blocks the shot of Big West's Brandon L. McCoy (44) as Jaren Jackson Jr., left, and Brian "Tugs" Bowen II, watch during the second half of the McDonald's All-American boys basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Chicago. The West team won 109-107. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Big West's Brandon L. McCoy, left, shoots against Big East's Nicholas Richards during the first half of the McDonald's All- American boys high school basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 29: McDonald's All-American West center Brandon L. McCoy (44) enters the court prior to the McDonald's All American Game on March 29, 2017, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Findlay Prep’s P.J. Washington is seen a portrait at the Henderson International School on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Henderson. Washington is a Kentucky commit and a McDonald's All American. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Findlay Prep’s Head Coach Paul Washington, left, and P.J. Washington reacts after his teammate dunks during practice at the Henderson International School on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Henderson. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington (1) sends in a shot to score against Planet Athlete during a basketball game at the Henderson International School in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington (1) shoots between Planet Athlete's Yanis Takerboust (24) and Trevor Irish (32) during a basketball game at the Henderson International School in Henderson on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Findlay Prep forward P.J. Washington and incoming UNLV freshman center Brandon McCoy were named to the USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

Washington, a 6-foot-7-inch, 230-pounder who signed with Kentucky, was the nation’s No. 14 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He averaged 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots last season for the Pilots.

McCoy, a 6-11, 245-pounder from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, was the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Rivals. He averaged 29.0 points and 13.0 rebounds last season.

Both players were McDonald’s All-Americans.

Twelve players made the team. The U.S. will look for its third consecutive gold medal in the tournament, which will take place July 1 to 9 in Cairo.

“We are very happy that Brandon has made the final cut for the U19 USA Men’s Basketball Team and is headed to Cairo, Egypt.” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement. “It is exciting to have one of our young Rebels representing us in the world championships.”

Kentucky’s John Calipari will coach the team.

