Flagg shines as Mavs top Lakers in NBA preseason game in Las Vegas

Cooper Flagg had 13 points and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA preseason game Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Aces’ dynasty will go as long as Wilson, Hammon are together

Aces’ star dishes out fast food to fans in celebratory shift on the Strip

What to know about Mavericks-Lakers preseason game: Stars return to Strip

Lady Rebels to appear on national TV 3 times during regular season

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) secures a rebound against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and guard Ryan Nembhard (9) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, right, talks to referee Tre Maddox (23) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, right, loses control of the ball while driving against Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) blocks a shot from Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, left, and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) contest for a loose ball during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

The Dallas Mavericks’ future looked bright Wednesday, while the ghost of their past lingered off to the side.

Luka Doncic, dressed in street clothes, watched his Los Angeles Lakers lose to the Mavericks 121-94 in a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena.

Doncic looked on as his successor, 18-year-old Cooper Flagg, showed what Dallas’ new era will look like. Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s NBA draft, finished with 13 points and three assists in 28 minutes.

The trade

The hype surrounding the Lakers and Mavericks’ preseason showdown centered on one of the biggest blockbuster trades in league history.

Dallas traded Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first team selection, to Los Angeles on Feb. 2 for 10-time All Star Anthony Davis and guard Max Christie.

But Doncic sat out Wednesday’s game after making his preseason debut Tuesday night. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes in the Lakers’ 113-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

He wasn’t the only Los Angeles star that didn’t step on the court at T-Mobile Arena. LeBron James didn’t play as he recovers from sciatica. James may not return until November, according to ESPN.

Facing his old team, as he will do four times this regular season, is still meaningful to Doncic.

“It’s obviously going to be something,” Doncic told local reporters Tuesday. “Obviously I’m going to feel something every game I play against them. I am kind of starting a new chapter (in Los Angeles), but … it’s always going to be something.”

Doncic joined his teammates on the bench after the national anthem. The heavy-Lakers crowd at T-Mobile Arena, a decent amount wearing his No. 77 jersey in purple and gold, roared as he took his seat.

The fans hope he can lift Los Angeles as he once lifted Dallas. Doncic led the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, which they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics.

The future

Dallas began a new era after the trade.

It got some help to do so, as the Mavericks were gifted the No. 1 overall pick after having a 1.8 percent chance of winning this year’s draft lottery.

Thus Flagg, a 6-foot-9 wing from Duke, fell into the team’s lap.

His talent is obvious. He attacks the basket with impressive strength and agility for a player his age. His shot looks smooth. The tools are all there.

Cooper Flagg: muscling in & finishing strong 💪 Flagg (9 PTS) leads Dallas in scoring so far vs. LA! pic.twitter.com/lwNkK6TLGA — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2025

The Mavericks are even having Flagg play some point guard.

“I thought he did great,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “Just understanding time and score, understanding he’s got to keep an index of who got shots. That’ll come with reps. I think he’s done an incredible job running the team. His teammates enjoy him running the team. That doesn’t happen in this league.

“Pick and rolls are hard in this league. His competitiveness is where he’s going to figure it out sooner or later. The more he’s in this situation, in the long run, he’s going to benefit.”

Lakers guard Gabe Vincent tried to steal the headlines from Flagg on Wednesday. He made five straight 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished the period with 18 points.

The Mavericks trailed 36-32 after the opening 12 minutes and 66-53 at halftime. But they outscored the Lakers 37-8 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Davis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Times have changed

Flagg has one thing Doncic didn’t have in Dallas — a chance to win right away.

Doncic had Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki to learn from in his rookie year, but Nowitzki was on the doorstep of retirement.

Flagg has Davis and point guard Kyrie Irving, two fellow No. 1 overall picks, to learn from. Irving is recovering from a torn ACL and isn’t expected back until the second half of the year.

The future looks brighter in Dallas than it did in the beginning of February. The Lakers’ present, and future, also looks better than it once was.

That meant at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, even if it was only a preseason game, there was a buzz over what’s to come.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.