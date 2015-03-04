Former Kings player Vlade Divac returning to team as exec

The Sacramento Kings named Vlade Divac as vice president of basketball and franchise operations, the team announced Tuesday.

Former NBA and Partizan Belgrade player Vlade Divac reacts during the men's basketball Euroleague quarterfinal playoffs game between Partizan Belgrade and Maccabi Electra in Belgrade April 1, 2010. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

In his new role, Divac, a former Kings player, will serve as an adviser to the front office and coaching staff, assist in talent evaluation and work to build relationships with European players, shepherd global branding efforts and fan outreach initiatives, and overse player development programs.

Divac returns to Sacramento after a decade of working in administrative and leadership roles across the globe. He retired an NBA player after the 2007 season.

“With an unparalleled philanthropic track record that spans the globe, Vlade Divac is the epitome of our NBA 3.0 philosophy,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said. “He has a unique perspective and global stature that will only further elevate our organization around the world.”

In 2009, the 47-year-old Divac was named the president of the Serbian Olympic Committee in his native country. He also has been involved in helping children in Serbia and in other parts of the world.

“It’s a great honor returning to the city that has provided a lifetime of unforgettable experiences,” Divac said. “Sacramento and the Kings’ organization were always in my thoughts and I often dreamed of having a role in helping our amazing fans realize the ultimate NBA prize. I’m thankful to Vivek for the opportunity and look forward to creating more special memories here.”

In 16 NBA seasons, Divac averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocked shots in 1,134 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte and Sacramento. He is one of four players in league history along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett with 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 1,200 steals and 1,600 blocked shots.

“Over the past year that I have gotten to know Vlade, he has proven himself as an ambassador to the Sacramento community,” Kings general manager Pete D’alessandro said. “The organization is fortunate to have him as an advisor. I look forward to his contributions, especially with respect to his knowledge of the international game.”