48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery

The Associated Press
December 12, 2019 - 8:05 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2019 - 8:08 pm

NEW YORK — The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery.

The league said in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family.

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

Stern oversaw the growth of the NBA into a league whose games were televised in more than 200 countries and territories and in more than 40 languages. The league was playing a regular-season game in Mexico City between Dallas and Detroit on Thursday night when it announced the news about Stern.

Stern stayed busy after stepping down as commissioner, taking trips overseas on the league’s behalf, doing public speaking and consulting. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Aaro ...
NBA bettors suffer brutal bad beats
By / RJ

The Knicks-Pacers total was 209 on Saturday. Indiana led 104-100 with 5:05 left and the over looked like a lock. The final score was 104-103.

 
Offensive droughts costing UNLV wins
By / RJ

UNLV plays at Fresno State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a rare Mountain West December game. The Rebels have gone through a series of dry scoring spells this season.

Cincinnati guard Chris McNeal (0) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) de ...
UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65
By Charlie Goldsmith Special to the / RJ

The Rebels trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left. Mitrou-Long scored 29 points.