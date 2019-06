Golden State scored nine straight points late in the fourth quarter and beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday to stay alive in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) vie for the ball during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) handles the ball under pressure from Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during first-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts as he leaves the court after sustaining an injury during first-half basketball action against the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) loses control of the ball by Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Golden State scored nine straight points late in the fourth quarter and beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday to stay alive in their best-of-seven NBA Finals series.

The Raptors lead the series, 3-2. Game 6 will be played Thursday in Oakland, Calif.