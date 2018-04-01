Gonzaga reportedly to stay in West Coast Conference

About that possibility of Gonzaga jumping from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West … not happening. At least not now.

Not happening.

At least not now.

It appears the Zags received an offer they couldn’t refuse to remain in the league out of which their nationally ranked men’s basketball team has reached 20 straight NCAA tournaments.

The Bulldogs lost to North Carolina in last year’s national title game.

“For next season, it doesn’t look promising,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’d put it like this: Today is today, none of us can predict tomorrow. We’re going to continue to grow our league. We’ll keep improving ourselves and see what happens.”

The WCC announced changes to men’s basketball this past week — decreasing the league schedule to 16 games and advancing the top two teams directly to the conference tournament semifinals. The moves should work in Gonzaga’s favor when it comes to not having its RPI hurt from so many games against lesser WCC opponents.

There is also this: The WCC reportedly has agreed to repay the Zags about $1 million per year in back shares from NCAA payouts, which could amount to $6 million to $7 million.

It was a deal the Mountain West couldn’t make — that money belongs to member schools — and wouldn’t even if possible.

