Gordon Hayward may be heading to Celtics

All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward has elected to rejoin his collegiate coach by agreeing to sign with the Boston Celtics, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward goes up for a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Hayward spurned his now former team in the Utah Jazz as well as the Miami Heat to commit to the Celtics and Brad Stevens, who coached him at Butler.

However, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein offered this comment to ESPN around 2:30 p.m. ET: “Gordon hasn’t made a decision yet. We are still working through it.”

Boston’s big-name commitment on the free agent market is the team’s second in as many years. The Celtics signed Al Horford last year.

The Jazz endured a difficult Tuesday with point guard George Hill agreeing to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to The Vertical. Hill averaged a career-best 16.9 points to go along with 4.2 assists in 49 games last season due to an assortment of injuries.

Hayward met with Miami on Saturday and Boston the following day before a contingent from the Jazz — including the recently acquired Ricky Rubio — met with Hayward at his home in San Diego on Monday.

His Boston visit included a game at Fenway Park and a meeting with point guard Isaiah Thomas. He was picked up at the airport by Stevens.

The 27-year-old Hayward will command a maximum salary after opting out of the final season of his contract.

Hayward averaged a career-best 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds to go along with 3.5 assists last season for the Jazz, who made their first playoff appearance since 2012.