Gorman passes Clark in RJ’s high school basketball rankings

Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Gorman (9-1, Last week 2) — The six-time defending state champions are back on top after winning the Tarkanian Classic.
2. Clark (11-1, LW 1) — The Chargers drop a spot after falling in the championship game of the Tarkanian Classic.
3. Coronado (7-1, LW 4) — The Cougars have to like where they are after a 3-1 showing in the Tarkanian Classic.
4. Canyon Springs (6-1, LW 5) — The Pioneers suffered their first loss Tuesday, but bump up a spot in this week’s rankings.
5. Foothill (7-3, LW 3) — Going 1-3 in the Tarkanian Classic slides the Falcons down two spots.
Class 3A Boys
1. Cheyenne (6-6, LW 1) — No movement in Class 3A this week, so the Desert Shields are still No. 1.
2. Desert Pines (5-4, LW 2) — A young Jaguars team could pounce on league opponents after gaining valuable experience in the Tarkanian Classic.
3. Chaparral (6-2, LW 3) — The Cowboys are competing in the Las Vegas Prep Championship at Las Vegas High this week.
4. Sunrise Mountain (7-2, LW 4) — The Tri-State Holiday Tournament at Desert Oasis will be a good test to see how good the Miners can be.
5. Boulder City (8-3, LW 5) — The Eagles took last week off, and are playing in California this week.
Class 4A Girls
1. Centennial (8-2, LW 1) — The Bulldogs host the Las Vegas Holiday Classic this week.
2. Liberty (9-0, LW 2) — The Patriots are gunning for the top spot after winning the Tarkanian Classic.
3. Spring Valley (7-2, LW 3) — The Grizzlies will be one of the favorites to win the Gator Winter Classic this week.
4. Desert Oasis (8-1, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks lost their first game last week in the Tarkanian Classic, and are in Oregon this week.
5. Bishop Gorman (3-5, LW 5) — The Gaels dipped under .500, and will look to rebound in the the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic.
Class 3A Girls
1. Moapa Valley (10-1, LW 2) — A beatdown of Chaparral gets the Pirates back into the top spot.
2. Pahrump Valley (8-2, LW 1) — The Trojans return to the court on Jan. 8 against Boulder City.
3. Cheyenne (5-4, LW 3) — The West Coast Jamboree this week presents a good opportunity for the Desert Shields to climb in the rankings.
4. Boulder City (6-3, LW 4) — The Eagles did not get an easy draw in the Gator Winter Classic, and will look to prove themselves.
5. Virgin Valley (5-5, LW 5) — The Bulldogs are hanging onto their ranking, and will look to improve it at the Gator Winter Classic.