Gorman passes Clark in RJ’s high school basketball rankings

Here are this week’s Review-Journal high school basketball rankings.

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) is guarded by Clark Chargers' Greg Foster Jr. (3) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Gorman (9-1, Last week 2) — The six-time defending state champions are back on top after winning the Tarkanian Classic.

2. Clark (11-1, LW 1) — The Chargers drop a spot after falling in the championship game of the Tarkanian Classic.

3. Coronado (7-1, LW 4) — The Cougars have to like where they are after a 3-1 showing in the Tarkanian Classic.

4. Canyon Springs (6-1, LW 5) — The Pioneers suffered their first loss Tuesday, but bump up a spot in this week’s rankings.

5. Foothill (7-3, LW 3) — Going 1-3 in the Tarkanian Classic slides the Falcons down two spots.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (6-6, LW 1) — No movement in Class 3A this week, so the Desert Shields are still No. 1.

2. Desert Pines (5-4, LW 2) — A young Jaguars team could pounce on league opponents after gaining valuable experience in the Tarkanian Classic.

3. Chaparral (6-2, LW 3) — The Cowboys are competing in the Las Vegas Prep Championship at Las Vegas High this week.

4. Sunrise Mountain (7-2, LW 4) — The Tri-State Holiday Tournament at Desert Oasis will be a good test to see how good the Miners can be.

5. Boulder City (8-3, LW 5) — The Eagles took last week off, and are playing in California this week.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (8-2, LW 1) — The Bulldogs host the Las Vegas Holiday Classic this week.

2. Liberty (9-0, LW 2) — The Patriots are gunning for the top spot after winning the Tarkanian Classic.

3. Spring Valley (7-2, LW 3) — The Grizzlies will be one of the favorites to win the Gator Winter Classic this week.

4. Desert Oasis (8-1, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks lost their first game last week in the Tarkanian Classic, and are in Oregon this week.

5. Bishop Gorman (3-5, LW 5) — The Gaels dipped under .500, and will look to rebound in the the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic.

Class 3A Girls

1. Moapa Valley (10-1, LW 2) — A beatdown of Chaparral gets the Pirates back into the top spot.

2. Pahrump Valley (8-2, LW 1) — The Trojans return to the court on Jan. 8 against Boulder City.

3. Cheyenne (5-4, LW 3) — The West Coast Jamboree this week presents a good opportunity for the Desert Shields to climb in the rankings.

4. Boulder City (6-3, LW 4) — The Eagles did not get an easy draw in the Gator Winter Classic, and will look to prove themselves.

5. Virgin Valley (5-5, LW 5) — The Bulldogs are hanging onto their ranking, and will look to improve it at the Gator Winter Classic.