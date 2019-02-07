Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol traded to the Raptors

Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, right, looks for help as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A person familiar with the terms says Marc Gasol is going to the Toronto Raptors in a deal that also includes Jonas Valanciunias headed to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not held the trade call. ESPN, which first reported the deal, also said CJ Miles and Delon Wright will be included and going to Memphis.

It is a power move for Toronto, as it looks to improve its roster as it vies with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, among others, in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers and Bucks have also made major moves as the trade deadline nears, with Philly landing Tobias Harris and Milwaukee getting Nikola Mirotic.