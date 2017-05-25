Harlem Globetrotters returning to Las Vegas in October

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Las Vegas.
The basketball skill-showing and trick-shot team will return to Southern Nevada for a second time this year on Oct. 27 at Orleans Arena. The Globetrotters last performed in Las Vegas on Feb. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.
A select number of Globetrotter players will be available after the game to sign autographs and take photos with fans.
The last time the Globetrotters were in town, “Buckets” banked a shot from atop the T-Mobile Arena catwalk.
Tickets will go on sale June 2 at noon, and can be purchased from harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com or at the Orleans Arena box office.
