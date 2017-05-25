ad-fullscreen
Basketball

Harlem Globetrotters returning to Las Vegas in October

By Kira Terry Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 3:19 pm
 

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Las Vegas.

The basketball skill-showing and trick-shot team will return to Southern Nevada for a second time this year on Oct. 27 at Orleans Arena. The Globetrotters last performed in Las Vegas on Feb. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

A select number of Globetrotter players will be available after the game to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The last time the Globetrotters were in town, “Buckets” banked a shot from atop the T-Mobile Arena catwalk.

Tickets will go on sale June 2 at noon, and can be purchased from harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com or at the Orleans Arena box office.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

