Harlem Globetrotters returning to Las Vegas in October

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters' Nathaniel "Big Easy" Lofton (52), left, and Shane "Scooter" Christensen (16), a native of Las Vegas, perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch as the Harlem Globetrotters perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters' Nathaniel "Big Easy" Lofton (52) gets a bite of a young fan's ice cream cone while performing at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters guard Jonte "Too Tall" Hall (7) performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters forward Antjuan "Clutch" Ball (48) dunks the ball while performing at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters forward Angelo "Spider" Sharpless (42) hangs from the basket after dunking the ball at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harlem Globetrotters guard Shane "Scooter" Christensen (16), a native of Las Vegas, spins a ball at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Las Vegas.

The basketball skill-showing and trick-shot team will return to Southern Nevada for a second time this year on Oct. 27 at Orleans Arena. The Globetrotters last performed in Las Vegas on Feb. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

A select number of Globetrotter players will be available after the game to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

The last time the Globetrotters were in town, “Buckets” banked a shot from atop the T-Mobile Arena catwalk.

Tickets will go on sale June 2 at noon, and can be purchased from harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com or at the Orleans Arena box office.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.