Kentucky, UCLA highlight 2019 CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas

A loaded men’s college basketball field of Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina and Ohio State will play in the CBS Sports Classic in 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.

Joe Bruin, left, Rameses, Brutus and the Kentucky Wildcat play basketball on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, outside T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas.The four iconic mascots from Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA were in town promoting the third annual CBS Sports Classic. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UCLA will play North Carolina in one game on Dec. 21 of that year, and the other two teams will face each other in the other one. All four teams also will take part in this year’s event Dec. 22 at Chicago’s United Center.

Kentucky’s game against Ohio State will be its second in four days at T-Mobile. The Wildcats will play Utah on Dec. 18, 2019.

