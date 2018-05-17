Basketball

Kentucky, UCLA highlight 2019 CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2018 - 3:01 pm
 

A loaded men’s college basketball field of Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina and Ohio State will play in the CBS Sports Classic in 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.

UCLA will play North Carolina in one game on Dec. 21 of that year, and the other two teams will face each other in the other one. All four teams also will take part in this year’s event Dec. 22 at Chicago’s United Center.

Kentucky’s game against Ohio State will be its second in four days at T-Mobile. The Wildcats will play Utah on Dec. 18, 2019.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

