Knicks star makes MVP case in NBA Cup semifinal at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Jalen Brunson had 40 points and eight assists to lead the Knicks to the NBA Cup championship game with a win over the Magic on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) argues a foul call in favor of New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) under the basket against during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) gets position for a shot under the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battles for position under the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) battles to get a shot off over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to shoot between New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Tyler Kolek (13) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) has a conversation with head coach Mike Brown against the Orlando Magic during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) lays the ball in over Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks the ball against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Desmond Bane (3) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks the ball against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Desmond Bane (3) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives hard to the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) looks to a ball he lost as Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) grabs it during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) is late to defend during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) is late to defend during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) argues a foul call as New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) will shoot free throws during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) argues a foul call against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Anthony Black (0) fight for a loose ball with New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) attempts to stop New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) on a drive to the basket during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) is unable to stop Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) on a drive to the basket during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) elevates to shoot past New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and forward Og Anunoby (8) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) has New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reaching above him for a loose ball during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball over Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) slices inside for a basket about New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3), guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) lays the ball in over guard Jordan Clarkson (00) with n32 looking on during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) works to split the defense of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks the ball late over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The New York Knicks battle against the Orlando Magic during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) attempts to defend the basket from Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) attempts to keep the ball as New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and guard Tyler Kolek (13) move in to steal during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) and others can only watch as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) signals another three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half of their NBA Cup semifinals game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Knicks coach Mike Brown believes his star guard should be getting far more hype for the MVP award considering the season he is putting together.

The case for Jalen Brunson will certainly be helped by his performance Saturday in a 132-120 NBA Cup semifinal victory over the Magic at T-Mobile Arena.

Brunson finished with 40 points and eight assists to help New York (18-7) advance to Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. championship game.

“He makes the game easier for everybody,” Brown said. “That’s what MVPs are supposed to do, and he definitely did that tonight. When you have a guy like that that can go get a bucket and he keeps you in the game and gets you leads and at the end of the day, he carries you home.

“It’s beautiful to be able to see him do what he’s more than capable of doing on a national stage like this in an environment like this, so that hopefully you guys as media and the fans out there can continue talking about him as an MVP of this league because that’s exactly what he is.”

Brunson will get a chance to make another case Tuesday night when the Knicks take on the Spurs, a shocking 111-109 winner over Oklahoma City in the other semifinal.

Star Victor Wembanyama, who drew “M-V-P” chants of his own at T-Mobile Arena, had 22 points and nine rebounds while finishing a plus-21 in the 21 minutes he was limited to as he led San Antonio (18-7) in his return from a left calf injury that sidelined him for a month.

“My thoughts before the game were that in this kind of game you have to make things happen, no matter the conditions, and (coming off the bench is just) a slight detail,” he said. “Looking back, I think it was a good formula. It was a good system to do it like this. I just tried to make the most out of it.”

It was a stunning defeat for a Thunder team off to a historic start. Oklahoma City (24-2) lost in the NBA Cup championship game last season.

Coach Mitch Johnson loved watching his team take advantage of the opportunity to play the best team in the league.

“All these games are moments and opportunities for us to continue to grow,” he said. “Obviously, that’s the defending champs, and they are who they are for a reason. They earned the reputation they have. So to be able to compete against teams like that, it’s just opportunities for us to grow.”

Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 23 points, while De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle each had 22 for San Antonio, which now has a chance to win its first NBA Cup.

The Spurs will have to get by Brunson to do it.

“There’s no campaign speech. I’m just telling the truth, and he has not gotten enough credit,” Brown said. “What I have seen when somebody brings up conversations about MVP, and you see a lot of other great candidates that are well-deserving but I don’t ever hear Jalen’s name. When you (have one of the best records in the conference), and you’re putting up the numbers that he’s putting up, his name’s got to be one of the first names coming out of somebody’s mouth. I just hope to see that more, not by the local people in New York because they get to see him every day, but by the national people, and that’s what I want to get across.”

Elite scorer

Brunson made his case on the court, particularly during a pivotal 10-0 run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth.

Brunson hit a pair of acrobatic shots in the lane before finding college teammate Mikal Bridges for a layup in transition with a smooth bounce pass. Then, Brunson juked Anthony Brown to the floor and drained a stepback 3-pointer in a clip that instantly blew up on social media.

Orlando would never get closer than six points the rest of the way.

“I wasn’t thinking that I needed to take over,” Brunson said. “I just knew that they were on a run and we needed to step up ourselves. And so those are the plays, and it just happened to be me at that point, and I was aggressive and we converted. And on that 3, he just tripped on my foot and I made the shot. Simple as that.”

He made plenty of them as he put up season highs in both points and made field goals. Brunson finished 16-for-27 from the field and had 25 points at halftime to keep the Knicks in the game before the big run late in the third.

Another college teammate from Villanova, Josh Hart, made the case that Brunson is one of the best scorers in the league while casually roasting his close friend.

“He’s barely 6 feet tall,” Hart joked as he sat next to Brunson. “He’s not physically impressive or athletic. But he’s able to manipulate the defense. Obviously a big head, so he has a big brain. He’s able to figure out these angles and find himself in positions to be successful. You know, inch for inch, I think he is probably the best (scorer).”

Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 points and eight rebounds, while also earning a defensive player of the game nod from Brown.

“He’s been playing a lot better on that end of the floor, and he’s got to keep performing at a high level for us defensively in order for us to continue to get wins,” Brown said. “Especially in environments like today.”

Jalen Suggs led Orlando (15-11) with 26 points and seven assists, though 25 of his points came in the first half before he left the game due to what coach Jamahl Mosley called a “sore hip.’

Paolo Banchero added 25 points for the Magic.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.