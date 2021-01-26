Kobe Bryant: A look back on anniversary of his death — PHOTOS

It was one year ago — Jan. 26 — when not only the sports world was turned upside-down, but much of the nation.

A mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mural featuring Kobe Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans hold balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees tell stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on their lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans get ready to release balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was one year ago — Jan. 26 — when not only the sports world was turned upside-down, but much of the nation.

Just months before pandemic and coronavirus became regular staples in America’s lexicon, Kobe Bryant was killed in an early Sunday morning helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The former NBA star, who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in the crash.

He was 41.

His death reverberated across the world.

Bryant was no stranger to Las Vegas. On the one-year anniversary of his death, here is a look back how many in Las Vegas honored his memory.