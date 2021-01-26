Kobe Bryant: A look back on anniversary of his death — PHOTOS
It was one year ago — Jan. 26 — when not only the sports world was turned upside-down, but much of the nation.
It was one year ago — Jan. 26 — when not only the sports world was turned upside-down, but much of the nation.
Just months before pandemic and coronavirus became regular staples in America’s lexicon, Kobe Bryant was killed in an early Sunday morning helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The former NBA star, who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in the crash.
He was 41.
His death reverberated across the world.
Bryant was no stranger to Las Vegas. On the one-year anniversary of his death, here is a look back how many in Las Vegas honored his memory.