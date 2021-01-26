37°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Basketball

Kobe Bryant: A look back on anniversary of his death — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2021 - 10:56 pm
 
Updated January 25, 2021 - 11:15 pm
A mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at ...
A mural of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A mural featuring Kobe Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 ...
A mural featuring Kobe Bryant, created by Eric Meidenbauer, outside of Candid Worldwide at 4795 Nevso Drive in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil f ...
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil f ...
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil f ...
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans hold balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gi ...
Fans hold balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees tell stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on their lives during a vigil for Bryan ...
Attendees tell stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on their lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil f ...
Attendees listen to stories about the impact Kobe Bryant had on his fans lives during a vigil for Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans get ready to release balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant ...
Fans get ready to release balloons with Los Angeles Laker colors during a vigil for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles Sunday. Photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due ...
The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due ...
The Strat displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following ...
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following ...
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following ...
The Inspire Bar Lounge Nightclub displays a memorial on their marquee to Kobe Bryant following his surprise death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was one year ago — Jan. 26 — when not only the sports world was turned upside-down, but much of the nation.

Just months before pandemic and coronavirus became regular staples in America’s lexicon, Kobe Bryant was killed in an early Sunday morning helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The former NBA star, who retired in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in the crash.

He was 41.

His death reverberated across the world.

Bryant was no stranger to Las Vegas. On the one-year anniversary of his death, here is a look back how many in Las Vegas honored his memory.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
4
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
LETTER: Biden inauguration editorial cartoon was a low blow
5
Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley could see snow early Monday
Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley could see snow early Monday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Former UNLV coach buys $3M home in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former UNLV and current Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger is returning to Southern Highlands in a $2.9 million purchase that will serve as a part-time summer residence.

Hey Reb! dribbles the ball before the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game ...
Eliminating Hey Reb! skirts the real issue
By / RJ

It’s much easier — not to mention cheaper — for UNLV to ditch a mascot than the nickname the university has been known by since the mid-1950s.