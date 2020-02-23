Kobe Bryant, daughter to be remembered at memorial service

Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash will be remembered during a memorial service on Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant, daughter, seven others to be remembered

Fans gather at a memorial for the late Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A boy walks by a standing board with messages for the late Kobe Bryant at a memorial for Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

The nine were killed on Jan. 26 when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a mountainside outside of Los Angeles.

Here’s what you need to know about the memorial service and how to watch.

The service

The “Celebration of Life” will begin at 10 a.m.

It’s no coincidence the service is being held on 2/24/20. Bryant wore 24 for much of his career and Gianna wore No. 2.

“#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together,” Vanessa wrote on the Instagram post.

Can you still attend?

Unless you have a ticket, Los Angeles police have asked people to stay away from Staples Center, which is expected to be at capacity for the service.

Tickets were sold with prices ranging from $24.02 to $244, another homage to Bryant. Ticket sales were donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

How to watch

According to the Los Angeles Lakers website, the memorial service will be livestreamed via social media venues as well as local Los Angeles TV stations, YouTube and here.