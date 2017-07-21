Kyrie Irving asks Cleveland Cavaliers to trade him

Kyrie Irving would like to be more of a focal point on a team, but not with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) puts up a shot against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) looks to drive on Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) drives past Indiana Pacers' Jeff Teague (44) in the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-111. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

According to a report by ESPN on Friday and confirmed by Cleveland.com, Irving asked the Cavaliers to trade him during a meeting with team owner Dan Gilbert last week.

Irving, 25, reportedly has stated a desire to be a top scoring option and does not want to play with LeBron James after being teammates with the superstar for three seasons.

The point guard’s request is a continuation of a turbulent offseason for the three-time Eastern Conference champions.

“We met with Cavs’ leadership and we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team,” Irving’s agent, Jeff Wechsler, told Cleveland.com. “There were a bunch of scenarios, and I’m not going to discuss anything that was said. I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Last month, the team parted ways with general manager David Griffin after being unable to reach a contract extension. Grffin’s replacement has not been named and James has reportedly expressed concerned about the team’s future, fueling speculation of a second exit from Cleveland.

Since losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Cleveland has been unable to land Paul George and Jimmy Butler in trades. George was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Butler was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland’s offseason moves so far consisted of signing free agents Jeff Green and Jose Calderon, re-signing Kyle Korver and signing Turkish forward Cedi Osman to a three-year contract.

Irving’s request also occurs shortly after he described the situation with the Cavaliers as “in a peculiar place” during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Irving was the top overall pick in 2011 after one season at Duke. Cleveland recorded losing records in his first three seasons before James returned and Kevin Love was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Irving has a three years and $60 million on his contract. He can opt out of the final year prior to the 2019-20 season.