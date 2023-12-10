Lakers leaving Las Vegas with NBA In-Season Tournament title — PHOTOS

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the first NBA In-Season Tournament title with a victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is introduced for the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) lays the ball in against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) pulls down rebound against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) soars to the basket for a score between Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) gets oo Ff a shot over Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22)During the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots while falling backwards against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) runs into Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gets off shot against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) lays in na shot against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) rejects a shot boy Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) looks to pass over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is unhappy about a foul call while facing the Indiana Pacers during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers forward Bruce Brown (11) has a shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is unhappy with a call as the Indiana Pacers keep battling during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) looks to lay the ball in against Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) and others during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) pulls down rebound against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the first half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers await their trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, awards the wining trophy to the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) holds up the winning trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up his MVP trophy about teammates after defeating the Indiana Pacers following the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers forward Bruce Brown (11) and guard Buddy Hield (7) fight with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) for a rebound during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) scores over Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) and others during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grabs his knee after a collision with Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) celebrates a 3-point basket Wirth teammates over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) looks to shoot as Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) and forward LeBron James (23) defend during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) runs by during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) has a shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince (12) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) gets to the basket past Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) scores over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) scores past Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grabs his knee after a collision with Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) scores against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) taps the ball in over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) rejects a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) battles to keep the ball from Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) has a shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) is pumped after a big dunk against Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) scores as Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) looks on during the second half of their NBA in-season tournament championship game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pleased as he was Saturday with the surprising success of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, commissioner Adam Silver addressed its imperfections from the belly of T-Mobile Arena.

The quality of some of the colorful courts. The perception of the point-differential tiebreaker utilized in pool play. The tip-off time of the first semifinal at 2 p.m Thursday.

“My sense is there’s no question there will be some changes for next year,” Silver said.

But he couldn’t have possibly called for a more frenetic, festive finish.

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed the tournament title Saturday with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, bringing a sellout crowd of 19,012 to a rousing ovation in the closing seconds. Spectators included Shaquille O’Neal, Julius Erving, Floyd Mayweather, Shannon Sharpe, Steffi Graf and Flavor Flav.

Aces All-Stars A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young were joined by teammates Kiah Stokes and Kierstan Bell and honored during a timeout for their second consecutive WNBA title.

Lakers forward LeBron James, who has professed several times publicly his desire to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas, was voted In-Season Tournament MVP.

The encore to his 30-point, eight-assist, no-turnover virtuoso performance Thursday included 24 points, 11 rebounds and every bit the bravado he showed in the semifinals.

“My youngins over here, my rookies, my second-year guys, some of them haven’t experienced playoff basketball,” or made life-changing money yet, James told ESPN’s Malika Andrews, referring to the $500,000 per player and bonuses for their coaches for winning the first NBA Cup.

“I felt like it was my obligation, my responsibility to keep everybody engaged. … That’s why I was locked in from Day One.”

During his opening statement to a flock of reporters, Silver praised Las Vegas for its hosting capabilities.

“I think part of the attraction for the players was the notion that this final four would be here,” he said. “For good reason. It’s a great market to be in. We’ve gotten an enthusiastic reception from the mayor’s office, from the chamber of commerce here, from everyone involved.”

The Strip was filled Saturday with NBA marketing across its many marquees, embracing the first In-Season Tournament as much as the players who have enthusiastically participated over the past several weeks.

Led by James, the league’s oldest and most accomplished player, the superstar veterans — a la Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — ensured through their effort that the rest of the league would follow suit. The tournament invigorated the 82-game regular season, featuring four games of pool play, the quarterfinals and lastly the final four from T-Mobile Arena.

The championship clash Saturday was a contrast of styles, like so many fights contested there: the veteran Lakers, big, physical and methodical, against the upstart Pacers, speedy and skillful.

But Los Angeles was ready for the breakneck pace that superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton ignites.

Playing through James and third-year guard Austin Reaves, the Lakers penetrated the paint and attacked the rim, punishing repeatedly Indiana’s smaller defenders. Makes or misses were met with met with spirited sprints to stymie transition, in which the Pacers often overwhelm there opponents.

Anthony Davis was unstoppable on the interior, deterring drives with his length and timing, switching defensively onto perimeter players and imposing his will offensively en route to 41 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks for Los Angeles.

Said Davis, a gold championship medallion draped around his neck: “It’s a step in the right direction, obviously, but even though it’s a big performance, it’s another game, and we’ve got to continue to get going starting back on Tuesday.”

Haliburton finished with 20 points and 11 assists, while Reaves had 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

James adds to his ledger yet another accolade.

The Pacers leave Las Vegas having successfully boosted their national profile.

“I want to thank all of the players in the league and the coaches, of course, the teams, for embracing this new concept. I know it doesn’t come without challenges,” Silver said. “There’s no doubt there’s some things that we are learning this time through. I mean, overall, we are thrilled with the interest we’ve seen so far this season.”

Back to the regularly scheduled, regular-season programming.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.