Basketball

Lakers, NBA investigate threat claim against DeMarcus Cousins

The Associated Press
August 28, 2019 - 1:00 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they’re investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.

TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

The Lakers issued a statement saying they “take this claim seriously.” The team and the NBA both say they’re gathering information and looking into the allegations.

Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta.

Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month in Las Vegas. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.

