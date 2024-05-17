Lakers to hold preseason game in Las Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers will once again host a preseason game in Las Vegas.
The team on Friday announced they will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game in October at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
According to a post on Twitter/X, the game will be held at 7 p.m. on October 15.
