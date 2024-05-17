78°F
Lakers to hold preseason game in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks toward the Memphis Grizzlies' bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 12, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 6:40 am
 

The Los Angeles Lakers will once again host a preseason game in Las Vegas.

The team on Friday announced they will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game in October at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to a post on Twitter/X, the game will be held at 7 p.m. on October 15.

