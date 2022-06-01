81°F
Lakers to play 2 preseason games at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 11:14 am
 
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (6) drives at Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa during the secon ...
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (6) drives at Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Lake Show is returning to Las Vegas this fall.

The Los Angeles Lakers will play preseason games Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, the team announced Wednesday.

The two neutral-site games help complete a six-game preseason schedule designed to prepare Los Angeles for the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Lakers had long played preseason games in Las Vegas, but haven’t formally returned since the 2018-19 preseason. They played the Warriors on Oct. 10, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, winning 123-113 in one of superstar LeBron James’ first games in a Lakers uniform.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

