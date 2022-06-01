Lakers to play 2 preseason games at T-Mobile Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers will play preseason games against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Lake Show is returning to Las Vegas this fall.
The Los Angeles Lakers will play preseason games Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, the team announced Wednesday.
Mark your calendars, the 2022 pre-season schedule is out 📅#LakeShow x @Delta pic.twitter.com/wZOjnpJSX0
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 1, 2022
The two neutral-site games help complete a six-game preseason schedule designed to prepare Los Angeles for the 2022-23 NBA season.
The Lakers had long played preseason games in Las Vegas, but haven’t formally returned since the 2018-19 preseason. They played the Warriors on Oct. 10, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, winning 123-113 in one of superstar LeBron James’ first games in a Lakers uniform.
Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.